Tyler Ferguson News: Earns first save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Ferguson earned the save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Marlins, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

After Mason Miller threw 28 pitches in a blown save Saturday, Ferguson got the call in the ninth inning Sunday, with the A's holding a one-run lead. The 31-year-old Ferguson made quick work of the Marlins, retiring the side on just 11 pitches, to pick up his first save this year. While Ferguson isn't likely to challenge Miller for the closing job, he's been excellent in a setup role this season, allowing just one earned run through his first 16.1 innings.

