Tyler Fitzgerald News: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Fitzgerald is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Fitzgerald will receive a day to reset after going 4-for-27 with a 31 percent strikeout rate while starting the previous eight games. Christian Koss will step in at the keystone and bat ninth versus Detroit righty Jackson Jobe in the series finale.

Tyler Fitzgerald
San Francisco Giants
