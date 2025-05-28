Tyler Fitzgerald News: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Fitzgerald is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Fitzgerald will receive a day to reset after going 4-for-27 with a 31 percent strikeout rate while starting the previous eight games. Christian Koss will step in at the keystone and bat ninth versus Detroit righty Jackson Jobe in the series finale.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now