Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Freeman headshot

Tyler Freeman Injury: Making progress

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2025 at 7:40am

Freeman (oblique) is swinging with no restrictions during batting practice, MLB.com reports.

Freeman has been sidelined since mid-April, so he'll likely require at least a short rehab appearance. He had only one hit in 11 at-bats prior to being sidelined, though the Rockies have rotated between Kyle Farmer, Adael Amador and Owen Miller at second base, so Freeman could have a path to playing time if his performance picks up upon his return.

Tyler Freeman
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now