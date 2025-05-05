Tyler Freeman Injury: Making progress

Freeman (oblique) is swinging with no restrictions during batting practice, MLB.com reports.

Freeman has been sidelined since mid-April, so he'll likely require at least a short rehab appearance. He had only one hit in 11 at-bats prior to being sidelined, though the Rockies have rotated between Kyle Farmer, Adael Amador and Owen Miller at second base, so Freeman could have a path to playing time if his performance picks up upon his return.