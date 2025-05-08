Tyler Freeman Injury: Slated to begin rehab assignment

Freeman (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque this weekend, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Out since mid-April with a left oblique strain, Freeman has been cleared for game action and shouldn't require too many rehab at-bats before rejoining the Rockies' active roster. The versatile 25-year-old has various paths to playing time if he can perform well, although the career .221/.304/.324 hitter is no safe bet in that regard.