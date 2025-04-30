Tyler Gilbert News: Goes two innings

Gilbert allowed one run on one hit and a walk while striking out three in two innings Tuesday against the Brewers. He did not factor into the decision.

Gilbert surrendered a solo home run to Isaac Collins in the first but responded with three strikeouts over the final four outs he recorded. Tuesday was the third time Gilbert has opened in nine appearances this season. He's posted outstanding strikeout numbers with 14 over 9.2 innings but also owns an unsightly 5.59 ERA.