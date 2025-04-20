Fantasy Baseball
Tyler Glasnow headshot

Tyler Glasnow Injury: Departs with cramps

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2025 at 2:04pm

Glasnow exited Sunday's game against the Rangers due to cramps in his right lower leg.

Dodgers fans and fantasy managers can breathe a sigh of relief, as the oft-injured Glasnow isn't dealing with a serious issue. The right-hander was pitching well prior to exiting the contest with six strikeouts across four scoreless innings, and he now has a 3.71 ERA through four starts this year. Los Angeles has two team off days this week, so Glasnow should naturally get some extra rest before his next turn through the rotation.

Tyler Glasnow
Los Angeles Dodgers
