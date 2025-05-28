Tyler Mahle News: Six shutout innings in no-decision

Mahle didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Blue Jays after allowing four hits and three walks in six scoreless innings. He struck out five.

Mahle's exceptional start to the season continues, as he's now hurled at least six innings while surrendering one run or fewer on seven occasions. While the veteran right-hander has fanned more than five just two times this year, he's given up greater than two runs in only one start. Mahle will carry an excellent 1.64 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 48:24 K:BB across 66 innings (12 starts) into a soft matchup slated for next week against the Rays, who have a .661 OPS over their last 30 games.