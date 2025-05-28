Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Mahle headshot

Tyler Mahle News: Six shutout innings in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Mahle didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Blue Jays after allowing four hits and three walks in six scoreless innings. He struck out five.

Mahle's exceptional start to the season continues, as he's now hurled at least six innings while surrendering one run or fewer on seven occasions. While the veteran right-hander has fanned more than five just two times this year, he's given up greater than two runs in only one start. Mahle will carry an excellent 1.64 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 48:24 K:BB across 66 innings (12 starts) into a soft matchup slated for next week against the Rays, who have a .661 OPS over their last 30 games.

Tyler Mahle
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now