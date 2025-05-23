Tyler Mahle News: Tagged with second loss

Mahle (5-2) took the loss against the White Sox on Friday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three across five innings.

All three runs charged to Mahle came in the third inning in a span of three plate appearances, capped off by a Luis Robert RBI single to center field. Mahle was able to keep the White Sox off the board otherwise, but he didn't receive enough run support to avoid the loss. It was the first time that the 30-year-old right-hander yielded three runs or more in a start this season, but his 1.80 ERA (across 60 innings) ranks fourth in the majors. Mahle is slated to face the Blue Jays at home next week.