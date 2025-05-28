Tyler O'Neill Injury: Resumes baseball activities
O'Neill has resumed baseball activities and is expected to receive a rehab assignment soon, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
O'Neill has been shelved since May 16 due to a left shoulder impingement but has been making progress in his recovery. The 30-year-old has begun doing baseball activities and should start up a minor-league rehab stint soon, making an early June return likely.
