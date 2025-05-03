Tyler Owens News: Heading back to Triple-A
The Tigers optioned Owens to Triple-A Toledo on Saturday.
Owens appeared in two games out of the Tigers' bullpen since being recalled from Triple-A on May 1 and has allowed one hit and no walks while striking out one batter over two innings. He'll head back to Triple-A in order to make room on the Tigers' 26-man roster for Beau Brieske (ankle), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list. Owens should get another chance in the majors this season should Detroit need to add depth to its bullpen.
