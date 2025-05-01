Fantasy Baseball
Tyler Owens News: Recalled from Toledo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

The Tigers recalled Owens from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.

Owens received a promotion to Triple-A to start the season and has since turned in a 4.50 ERA and 1.79 WHIP alongside an 11:9 K:BB through 14 innings with the Mud Hens. Despite his subpar performance, he'll be recalled to the majors for the first time to replace Kenta Maeda, who was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Owens' stay in Detroit will likely be short, however, as Beau Brieske (ankle) is nearing activation from the injured list.

