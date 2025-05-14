Tyler Soderstrom News: Blasts 10th homer

Soderstrom went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 9-3 loss to the Dodgers.

The 23-year-old put the A's on the board and tied the game with a two-run homer during the third inning, with the long ball ending a 23-game homerless stretch. Soderstrom has cooled off from his hot start to the campaign but still has a .285/.343/.515 slash line with 10 home runs, two steals, 29 RBI and 27 runs through 43 contests in 2025.