Tyler Soderstrom News: Could get reps at third base

The Athletics have mulled giving Soderstrom some reps at third base as a way to clear a spot for the arrival of Nick Kurtz, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

It might be the least likely of the numerous ideas the A's are kicking around to come to fruition. Soderstrom has never played third base before, and having him attempt to learn a new position on the fly while he's showing signs of an offensive breakout could be unwise. A likelier scenario is Brent Rooker moving back to the outfield, while Soderstrom and Kurtz split reps between first base and designated hitter.