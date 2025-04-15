Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Soderstrom headshot

Tyler Soderstrom News: Could get reps at third base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

The Athletics have mulled giving Soderstrom some reps at third base as a way to clear a spot for the arrival of Nick Kurtz, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

It might be the least likely of the numerous ideas the A's are kicking around to come to fruition. Soderstrom has never played third base before, and having him attempt to learn a new position on the fly while he's showing signs of an offensive breakout could be unwise. A likelier scenario is Brent Rooker moving back to the outfield, while Soderstrom and Kurtz split reps between first base and designated hitter.

Tyler Soderstrom
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now