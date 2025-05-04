Tyler Soderstrom News: Receiving first day off

Soderstrom is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Soderstrom will get his first day off of the season while he's in the midst of a rough patch at the dish. After slugging nine home runs in the Athletics' first 19 games, Soderstrom has gone without a long ball over the ensuing 15 contests and is slashing .228/.286/.281 with three doubles, one stolen base, six RBI and five runs during that stretch. He'll give up his spot in the lineup Sunday to Miguel Andujar, who will start in left field and bat cleanup.