Tyler Stephenson Injury: Activation decision coming
Stephenson (oblique) went 0-for-3 with two walks and a run scored for Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.
Stephenson started at catcher and caught nine innings for the third time this week, including back-to-back days Tuesday and Wednesday. He's expected to make at least one more start during the Bats' doubleheader Thursday before the Reds make a decision regarding his activation, MLB.com reports. Stephenson is up to 28 plate appearances while on his rehab assignment.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now