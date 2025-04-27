Tyler Stephenson Injury: Resumes rehab following rainouts

Stephenson (oblique) served as the designated hitter in both ends of Saturday's doubleheader for Triple-A Louisville. He went a combined 1-for-7 with a walk.

Stephenson, who kicked off a rehab assignment Tuesday, was unable to play Thursday and Friday due to rainouts. After playing two seven-inning games Saturday, Stephenson is expected to serve as the DH again Sunday. A three-game weekend is a good test, but he's yet to play a full game as a catcher. That may be something the organization wants before removing Stephenson from the 10-day injured list.