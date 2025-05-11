Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Stephenson headshot

Tyler Stephenson News: Behind the plate again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Stephenson started at catcher and went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 13-9 victory over Houston.

Stephenson, who was activated off the 10-day injured list May 2, has alternated between catcher and DH since returning from an oblique injury. Saturday's start behind the plate marked the first time he's caught in back-to-back games. Stephenson is batting .233 (41.7 strikeout percentage) with six walks, three doubles, a home run, five RBI and four runs scored over nine contests.

Tyler Stephenson
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now