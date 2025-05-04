Fantasy Baseball
Tyler Stephenson headshot

Tyler Stephenson News: Homers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2025 at 7:39pm

Stephenson started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Nationals.

Stephenson finished off a productive opening series after missing the first five weeks of the season with an oblique injury. He had a pair of doubles and two RBI in his season debut Friday before whacking his first homer Sunday. He operated as the designated hitter in two of his first three games back off the IL.

Tyler Stephenson
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
