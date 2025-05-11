Tyler Stephenson News: Receiving Sunday off
Stephenson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.
It's likely just a standard rest day for Stephenson, who started all nine games since being reinstated from the injured list May 2. The 28-year-old has enjoyed a good start to the campaign with three doubles, a homer and a .794 OPS through 36 plate appearances. Jose Trevino will step in behind the plate to catch for righty Chase Petty on Sunday.
