Tyler Tolbert headshot

Tyler Tolbert News: Back from bereavement leave

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

The Royals reinstated Tolbert (personal) from the bereavement list Wednesday.

Kansas City optioned infielder Nick Loftin to Triple-A Omaha to reopen a spot on the 26-man active roster for Tolbert, who had been away from the team since Sunday while tending to a personal matter. Since receiving his first big-league call-up March 31, Tolbert has made just one start and has logged just five plate appearances, but he's carved out a degree of utility in AL-only leagues by going 6-for-6 in stolen-base attempts.

