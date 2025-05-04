Tyler Wade News: Idle against lefty

Wade is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

San Diego is stocking up on extra right-handed bats to counter southpaw Andrew Heaney, so the lefty-hitting Wade will hit the bench for the second day in a row while Brandon Lockridge gets another start in center field. Both Wade and Lockridge could see their opportunities dwindle during the upcoming week, when Jackson Merrill (hamstring) is on track to return from the 10-day injured list.