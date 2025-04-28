Fantasy Baseball
Tyler Wells Injury: Throwing bullpen session Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2025 at 1:32pm

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Monday that Wells (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Friday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The rght-hander will throw off a mound for the first time since getting a UCL revision and internal brace augmentation surgery on his right elbow last June. Wells hopes to be available to contribute to the Orioles sometime after the All-Star break.

