Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tylor Megill headshot

Tylor Megill News: Another strong outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2025 at 4:35pm

Megill didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Nationals, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk over 6.1 innings. He struck out nine.

Megill held the Nats to one run on just one hit (a Dylan Crews homer -- the first given up by Megill this season) through his first six innings. However, he'd allow two more hits in the seventh before turning it over to Jose Butto out of the bullpen, who allowed both inherited runners to score. Still, it's the first time Megill's made it through six innings this year and he's yet to allow more than three earned runs in a start. His ERA sits at a sparkling 1.74 with a 1.13 WHIP and 39:12 K:BB across six outings (31 innings). Megill is currently slated to face the Cardinals on the road in his next start.

Tylor Megill
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now