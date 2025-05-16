Tylor Megill News: Can't escape third frame in loss

Megill (3-4) took the loss against the Yankees on Friday, allowing four runs on four hits and five walks while striking out four across 2.2 innings.

Megill was able to get through the first two innings without much resistance. However, the 29-year-old right-hander ran into trouble in the third frame, when he allowed seven baserunners and four runs and was mercifully lifted after issuing a bases-loaded walk to Oswald Peraza. Despite not making it out of the third inning, Megill tossed 72 pitches (37 strikes). He has yielded four earned runs in each of his last three starts, and for the season he has a 3.74 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 56:22 K:BB across 43.1 innings. Megill is slated to take on the Red Sox at Fenway Park next week.