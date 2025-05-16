Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tylor Megill headshot

Tylor Megill News: Can't escape third frame in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Megill (3-4) took the loss against the Yankees on Friday, allowing four runs on four hits and five walks while striking out four across 2.2 innings.

Megill was able to get through the first two innings without much resistance. However, the 29-year-old right-hander ran into trouble in the third frame, when he allowed seven baserunners and four runs and was mercifully lifted after issuing a bases-loaded walk to Oswald Peraza. Despite not making it out of the third inning, Megill tossed 72 pitches (37 strikes). He has yielded four earned runs in each of his last three starts, and for the season he has a 3.74 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 56:22 K:BB across 43.1 innings. Megill is slated to take on the Red Sox at Fenway Park next week.

Tylor Megill
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now