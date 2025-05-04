Tyrone Taylor News: Out for first game of twin bill

Taylor is out of the lineup for first game of Sunday's doubleheader in St. Louis.

Since he returned from the injured list April 24, Jeff McNeil has represented Taylor's primary competition for playing time in center field, but McNeil will head back to his familiar spot at second base in the first game of the day while Jose Azocar gets the nod in center. Taylor owns a pedestrian .601 OPS on the season, but he's been playing well of late, going 7-for-15 with three extra-base knocks over his last five games. The Mets should continue to keep at least semi-regular playing time open for Taylor while he's swinging a hot bat.