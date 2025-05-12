Fantasy Baseball
Tyrone Taylor News: Taking seat Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Taylor is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.

Jeff McNeil will enter the starting nine in place of Taylor, who had occupied center field in each of the Mets' last seven games. Though McNeil boasts a better track record as a hitter at the big-league level, Taylor is regarded as the superior defender, and that may be enough for him to continue seeing the bulk of the starts in center field moving forward.

