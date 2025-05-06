Tyrone Taylor News: Two more XBH in Monday's win

Taylor went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and a run scored in Monday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Getting the start in center field for the sixth time in the last nine games, Taylor remained locked in at the plate. During that stretch, the 31-year-old is batting an eye-popping .480 (12-for-25) with three doubles, a triple, a homer, a steal, three RBI and six runs while typically hitting ninth in the order. Jeff McNeil is mixing in occasionally in center, but as long as Taylor is delivering at the plate, his superior glove should earn him the bulk of the playing time at the position.