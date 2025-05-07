Fantasy Baseball
Valente Bellozo News: Fans seven in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Bellozo did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Dodgers, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out seven over 5.1 innings.

Bellozo faced the minimum number of batters in three innings Wednesday, generating 10 whiffs on 76 pitches (44 strikes). He was lifted in the sixth inning to avoid a third matchup against the top of the Dodgers' lineup. It ended up backfiring, as Cade Gibson gave up the first run of the game and the Marlins' bullpen ceded 10 runs. Wednesday may have been Bellozo's last turn in the rotation if Ryan Weathers (forearm) is activated from the 15-day injured list.

