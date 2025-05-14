Valente Bellozo News: No-decision in short outing

Bellozo came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Cubs, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk over four-plus innings. He struck out two.

Bellozo pitched into the fifth inning but got the hook after 74 pitches (46 strikes) when the first two Chicago hitters reached base on a hit by pitch and an Eric Wagaman throwing error. The right-hander has provided effective rotation depth in May, posting a 3.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB through 14 innings over three outings, but with Ryan Weathers (forearm) set to come off the IL on Wednesday, Bellozo could be headed back to Triple-A Jacksonville.