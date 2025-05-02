Valente Bellozo News: Poor showing in third start

Bellozo (0-2) took the loss Friday against the Athletics after allowing five runs on four hits and four walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out one.

It was an uninspiring showing all around by Bellozo, who gave up a season-high five runs and four walks Friday. The 25-year-old right-hander also fanned a season-low one, getting just three whiffs on his 87 pitches. Bellozo owns a 4.97 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and a poor 7:8 K:BB across 12.2 innings (three starts) in 2025, and he won't be a recommended fantasy streamer if he stays in Miami's rotation for his next scheduled turn versus a star-studded Dodgers lineup.