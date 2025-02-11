Vaughn Grissom News: Adds 20 pounds of muscle

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said Tuesday that Grissom added about 20 pounds of muscle over the offseason, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Grissom appears motivated to bounce back from a lost season in 2024 that saw him play only 86 games between the majors and minors due to groin and hamstring problems. He posted just a .465 OPS with the Red Sox but did close with a .333/.370/.417 line and two steals over eight games in September. Grissom enters spring training in the mix for Boston's second-base job but will have to fend off Kristian Campbell and David Hamilton.