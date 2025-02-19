Spring Training Job Battles: AL East

This article is part of our Spring Training Job Battles series.

the last four seasons. He could be the biggest beneficiary of the left-field wall being moved in at Camden Yards, but if Mountcastle isn't able to bounce back, that might be Kjerstad's opening.

Last week, Orioles general manager Mike Elias relayed that Kjerstad has "earned the right" to receive a lot of playing time between the corner outfield spots and DH and doesn't need to "tear the cover off the ball" this spring in order to show he belongs. While I don't dispute the notion of the 26-year-old being deserving of an opportunity, I do struggle to see a clear path for him.

With spring training underway, there will be plenty of starting jobs on the line, some of which will have significant fantasy implications. I'll be covering the American League, while Erik Halterman will handle the National League. We'll break these down division by division, and first up is the AL East.

Editor's note: the number in parenthesis is the player's NFBC ADP since 2/1

Baltimore Orioles

First Base/Designated Hitter: Ryan Mountcastle (224), Heston Kjerstad (376), Ryan O'Hearn (422)

Elias mentioned the outfield corners as a path for Kjerstad, but Colton Cowser is a fellow left-handed bat and Tyler O'Neill was just given a three-year, $49.5 million contract. Kjerstad has played some first base in the minors, but his best shot to at-bats might be unseating O'Hearn at DH. O'Hearn, though, is also a left-handed bat and has a .787 OPS against right-handed pitching over the last two seasons, so he should get the first crack at the job. Mountcastle's power has ticked in the wrong direction, with his home run totals going from 33 to 22 to 18 to 13 over the last four seasons. He could be the biggest beneficiary of the left-field wall being moved in at Camden Yards, but if Mountcastle isn't able to bounce back, that might be Kjerstad's opening.

Second Base/Third Base: Jordan Westburg (75), Jackson Holliday (221), Coby Mayo (463), Ramon Urias (736)

It's possible there's no job battle here at all. The Orioles would certainly prefer it that way.

Westburg has one of these spots on lockdown, and manager Brandon Hyde noted earlier this week that the 26-year-old would see the bulk of his work this spring at third base. If Westburg does indeed remain at the hot corner, that means Holliday has likely taken the second base job and ran with it. Holliday didn't look ready for the big leagues last season, putting up a lowly .565 OPS while striking out in nearly one-third of his plate appearances. He's still just 21, so it would hardly be a death sentence if he struggles this spring and is sent back to Triple-A Norfolk. However, the Orioles certainly want him to win the second base job, and they've cleared the path for him to do so by having Westburg focus on the hot corner. For what it's worth, Holliday showed up to camp looking ripped and motivated.

There's also Mayo, which is not only a delicious condiment but also a deliciously talented hitter who is overdue for his opportunity. Unfortunately, like Kjerstad, Mayo is also looking at some roadblocks. His best shot might be at third base if Holliday flops and Westburg has to move to second. First base and DH are options, too, but, as previously mentioned, are crowded.

Boston Red Sox

Second Base/Third Base/First Base/Designated Hitter/Left Field/Center Field: Jarren Duran (21), Rafael Devers (32), Triston Casas (115), Alex Bregman (129), Ceddane Rafaela (180), Kristian Campbell (284), Roman Anthony (287), David Hamilton (470), Masataka Yoshida (578), Vaughn Grissom (601)

Where shall we begin?

I've listed six positions above, but the reality is we don't know which of them, or if any of them, will be open. Most of it boils down to what position the Red Sox decide Bregman will play. The general consensus had seemed to be that he would cover second base, with Devers remaining at third. However, now it sure seems like the club would prefer to put Bregman at the hot corner and use Devers at DH, with some first base mixed in. Only, Devers is adamantly against that plan, insisting that, "I play third." Cora made things clear this week that he will make decisions based on what's best for the organization and it will be up to Devers to get on board (if he ultimately is asked to move off third base). Cooler heads should prevail here, ultimately, even if it looks messy right now.

If the Red Sox do go with Bregman at third base and Devers at DH, that leaves second base open. It's the position Campbell has worked out at almost exclusively this spring, and indications are that the club wants him to win that job. Hamilton and Grissom are also candidates at second base if the Red Sox decide Campbell isn't ready.

If Devers sees most of his action at DH, where does that leave Yoshida? The Red Sox would like to trade him but thus far have found no takers. He could play some left field after a shoulder injury limited him to DH duty last season. However, that would mean shifting Duran to center field and making Rafaela more of a super utility player. But wait, that's not all! Top prospect Anthony could be the long-term answer in left field, and it's possible he'll also be the short-term answer if he forces the team's hand with a big spring.

Closer: Liam Hendriks (287), Aroldis Chapman (341), Justin Slaten (580), Garrett Whitlock (630)

Hendriks couldn't quite make it back to the big leagues last season following Tommy John surgery, as he encountered some setbacks during a rehab assignment in the second half and was eventually shut down. He's without limitations this spring, however, and was sitting 93 to 94 mph during a recent live batting practice session. That's a fine number for mid-February, but Hendriks' velocity will probably need to continue ticking up if he hopes to fend off Chapman, Slaten and Whitlock for the Red Sox' closer job entering the season. Chapman will turn 37 later this month and has a 15.4 percent walk rate over the last four seasons, but he also boasts a 37.2 percent strikeout rate over that span and remains one of the hardest throwers in the game. He's Hendriks' biggest competition, but Whitlock and Slaten are also threats.

New York Yankees

Third Base: DJ LeMahieu (646), Oswaldo Cabrera (692), Oswald Peraza (748)

The Yankees plan to shift Jazz Chisholm over to second base to fill the spot vacated by Gleyber Torres, which leaves an opening at third. It will be an open competition to fill that role, although the Yankees would love it if LeMahieu turns back the clock and wins the gig. LeMahieu was limited to just 67 games last season due to foot and hip injuries and slashed a sickly .204/.269/.259 in those contests. The 36-year-old rested for two months this offseason in order to give himself a mental and physical "reset." LeMahieu is still owed $30 million over the next two seasons and graded out well defensively in 2024 when on the field, which might be enough to give him a leg up on the job. The Yankees would also probably like to keep Cabrera in a utility role, if possible, and they've shown no inclination to trust Peraza with a regular role. This is just me speculating, but I wouldn't be surprised if the Yanks seek some help from outside the organization if LeMahieu still looks washed this spring.

Designated Hitter: Ben Rice (679), Dominic Smith (750), Trent Grisham (751)

The hope, of course, is that Giancarlo Stanton is the Yankees' Opening Day designated hitter. However, Stanton is dealing with tennis elbow in both arms and earlier this week didn't paint a rosy picture for his Opening Day availability. He's dealing with a "very high" level of pain and hasn't swung a bat in nearly a month. If Stanton does get a late start to the season, I suspect manager Aaron Boone's plan would be to just rotate other position players through the DH slot. They could give Aaron Judge some rest there while playing Cody Bellinger in right field and Grisham in center, although Grisham is currently dealing with an injury of his own . Another option would be to use Rice at DH, although Boone would probably be hesitant to play the youngster there if Rice wins the backup catcher job. Non-roster invitee Smith is another long-shot possibility.

Tampa Bay Rays

Fifth Starter: Drew Rasmussen (255), Zack Littell (476)

The Rays have six starters for five spots, and president of baseball operations Erik Neander said the club will not be utilizing a six-man rotation. That means that, barring injury, one guy won't be in the rotation who probably should be. Littell is the only one of the rotation options — a group that includes Shane McClanahan, Ryan Pepiot, Shane Baz and Taj Bradley — who doesn't have options remaining, so he's going to be on the team in some capacity. With his limited workload the last two seasons due to injury, Rasmussen could conceivably go to Triple-A Durham for a while. This feels like a "problem" that will resolve itself due to injury or something else. Even if it doesn't, the pitcher who is left out of the Opening Day rotation still figures to make plenty of starts for the Rays this season.

Shortstop: Jose Caballero (335), Taylor Walls (737)

The Rays will need a placeholder at shortstop for a while, as Ha-Seong Kim isn't expected to be ready for his season debut until late May as he works his way back from right shoulder surgery. Fantasy managers would certainly like to see the Rays roll with Caballero for a while. The 28-year-old slashed only .227/.283/.347 last season, but he also led the AL with 44 stolen bases and attempted 60 of them. However, while Caballero should still play plenty in a super utility role, Walls is probably the favorite to see the lion's share of the starts at shortstop while Kim is on the shelf.

Toronto Blue Jays

Left Field/Designated Hitter: Anthony Santander (83), Will Wagner (613), Joey Loperfido (643), Alan Roden (709), Jonatan Clase (713), Davis Schneider (733), Nathan Lukes (748)

Santander will occupy one of these slots most days. While the 30-year-old has graded out as a poor defender and probably should be a full-time DH, I suspect the Blue Jays will want to use him in the outfield a good amount of the time. He could ultimately split his time between left field and DH, and right field is also in play on days Toronto wants to use George Springer at DH. Out of the other options above, Loperfido might have the most fantasy–friendly skill set with his combination of power and speed. He looked overmatched in the big leagues in 2024, though, with a 36.3 percent strikeout rate and five percent walk rate. Schneider was a revelation during a cup of coffee in 2023 but flopped badly last season, struggling to a .625 OPS and a 31.7 percent strikeout rate. Roden was singled out by general manager Ross Atkins as a prospect who could make the biggest impact this season. He's not yet on the 40-man roster, though, and seems likely to receive a bit more seasoning in the minors.

Center Field: Loperfido (643), Clase (713), Lukes (748), Myles Straw (N/A)

Daulton Varsho underwent right shoulder surgery last September, and while he's working out with the club early on in camp, a stint on the injured list to begin the season is expected. Clase played center field more regularly than Loperfido in the minors and, for what it's worth, was the choice to start there in five of the final seven games of the regular season last year. (Loperfido handled center in those other two contests and also drew three starts in left over that time.) The 30-year-old Lukes impressed during a late-season audition last year, slashing .303/.371/.447 in 91 plate appearances. Straw was acquired along with international bonus space last month in a desperation attempt to lure Roki Sasaki to Toronto, which obviously failed. He offers a good glove but is not on the 40-man roster. Varsho doesn't project to miss much time, so whoever fills in for him will just be keeping the seat warm.