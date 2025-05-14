Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Victor Caratini headshot

Victor Caratini News: Benefiting from Alvarez's absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Caratini will start at catcher and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Royals.

Caratini has been a beneficiary of Yordan Alvarez's (hand) recent move to the injured list, which has freed up a regular spot in the lineup at designated hitter. The Astros haven't settled on any one player to replace Alvarez, but because top backstop Yainer Diaz has been included in the DH rotation, Caratini has seen his playing time pick up. Caratini will be making his fourth start in five games Wednesday.

Victor Caratini
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now