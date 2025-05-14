Victor Caratini News: Benefiting from Alvarez's absence

Caratini will start at catcher and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Royals.

Caratini has been a beneficiary of Yordan Alvarez's (hand) recent move to the injured list, which has freed up a regular spot in the lineup at designated hitter. The Astros haven't settled on any one player to replace Alvarez, but because top backstop Yainer Diaz has been included in the DH rotation, Caratini has seen his playing time pick up. Caratini will be making his fourth start in five games Wednesday.