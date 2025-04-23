Victor Mederos News: Recalled from High-A

The Angels recalled Mederos from High-A Tri-City on Wednesday.

The Angels sent Mederos all the way down to High-A after he failed to make the big-league roster out of spring training. He has since turned in a 3.52 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with a 14:3 K:BB across 15.1 innings and will now get another look in the majors. Given the fact he's allowed 10 earned runs in just 8.1 innings during his MLB career, he'll almost certainly be limited to low-leverage situations while with the Halos.