Victor Robles Injury: May return in September

Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said Tuesday that Robles (shoulder) may not return until September, Tim Booth of the Seattle Times reports.

Robles had a scan on his shoulder that revealed it is healing properly. His timeline will entail six weeks of rest, six weeks of strengthening and the possibility of resuming baseball activities in July. While the righty will start strengthening his shoulder soon, his expected return to the major league roster may not come until September.