Victor Scott News: Sitting against southpaw

Scott is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

The left-handed-hitting Scott had been part of the lineup each of the last nine games -- including two starts against left-handed pitchers -- but he'll hit the bench for the series opener in Philadelphia while the Phillies send southpaw Cristopher Sanchez to the bump. Jose Barrero will draw the start in center field and could serve as an occasional platoon mate for Scott, who is slashing .226/.306/.258 with a 31.6 percent strikeout rate in 38 plate appearances against lefties on the season.