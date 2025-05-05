Vince Velasquez News: Outrighted to Triple-A

The Guardians outrighted Velasquez to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.

Velasquez passed through waivers unclaimed after exiting the Guardians' 40-man roster and it appears he'll remain in the organization rather than electing free agency. The righty didn't make an appearance during his brief time with Cleveland and holds a 6.00 ERA and 11:16 K:BB over 15 innings covering four starts with Columbus this season.