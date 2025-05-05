Vince Velasquez News: Sent outright to Triple-A

The Guardians outrighted Velasquez to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.

Velasquez passed through waivers unclaimed after exiting the Guardians' 40-man roster, and he appears as though he'll remain in the organization rather than electing free agency. The righty didn't make an appearance during his brief time with Cleveland and holds a 6.00 ERA and 11:16 K:BB over 15 innings covering four starts with Columbus this season.