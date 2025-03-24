Vinnie Pasquantino Injury: Has Grade 1-plus hamstring strain

Pasquantino has been diagnosed with a Grade 1-plus right hamstring strain, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Pasquantino -- who suffered the injury during Saturday's Cactus League game -- said Monday that he plans on playing in Thursday's opener, but he added, "that's just me speaking as a player." The ultimate decision lies with the Royals, and they may very well choose to hold Pasquantino out. He will not play in the team's final two exhibition games Monday and Tuesday but will hit in the batting cage Monday and on the field Tuesday. If Pasquantino isn't ready for the start of the season, Mark Canha and Salvador Perez represent options at first base for Kansas City.