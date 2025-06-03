This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 12-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*No postponements expected.

The large slate gives us a lot of options to work through tonight, and the lone pitcher priced in the $10k range is a viable one in Carlos Rodon. He features the highest strikeout percentage and the Yankees are the largest favorite at -205. Rodon has shown a high ceiling with four 30 DK point games including in each of his last two starts.

From there, you can see that we've also highlighted Spencer Strider, George Kirby and Yusei Kikuchi in our optimizer. Getting a $1,700 discount compared to his FanDuel salary, Kikuchi is a value option against the strikeout heavy Red Sox. Meanwhile, Kirby has had a rough go in his return thus far, but a home matchup against a struggling Orioles offense is a great place to get on track. Note that the Athletics have yet to announce a starter (we're projecting Osvaldo Bido), while the Tigers are going with Beau Brieske to open and possibly Sawyer Gipson-Long in bulk relief. Freddy Peralta and Shane Smith rank well in the metrics below and are worth consideration, too.

Here's how each pitcher ranks