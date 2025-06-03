MLB DFS
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, June 3

MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, June 3

Written by 
Ryan Pohle 
Published on June 3, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 12-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*No postponements expected.

The large slate gives us a lot of options to work through tonight, and the lone pitcher priced in the $10k range is a viable one in Carlos Rodon. He features the highest strikeout percentage and the Yankees are the largest favorite at -205. Rodon has shown a high ceiling with four 30 DK point games including in each of his last two starts.

From there, you can see that we've also highlighted Spencer Strider, George Kirby and Yusei Kikuchi in our optimizer. Getting a $1,700 discount compared to his FanDuel salary, Kikuchi is a value option against the strikeout heavy Red Sox. Meanwhile, Kirby has had a rough go in his return thus far, but a home matchup against a struggling Orioles offense is a great place to get on track. Note that the Athletics have yet to announce a starter (we're projecting Osvaldo Bido), while the Tigers are going with Beau Brieske to open and possibly Sawyer Gipson-Long in bulk relief. Freddy Peralta and Shane Smith rank well in the metrics below and are worth consideration, too.

Here's how each pitcher ranks

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Hunter Greene15215
Pablo Lopez21516
Spencer Strider317621
Carlos Rodon43114
George Kirby5N/AN/A2
Freddy Peralta61074
Drew Rasmussen77119
Yusei Kikuchi811123
Tanner Bibee9191410
Cristopher Sanchez106424
Zac Gallen1113812
Tyler Mahle1241611
Brayan Bello1318171
Shane Smith149105
Ryan Bergert15N/AN/A8
Landen Roupp168923
Tylor Megill172317
Tomoyuki Sugano1815206
Bowden Francis19201320
Clayton Kershaw20162118
Michael Lorenzen21121519
Sawyer Gipson-Long22N/AN/A7
Osvaldo Bido23211913
Andre Pallante24141822

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsBABIPStack Popularity
Twins6.713High
Braves5.69High
Cardinals5.52High
Red Sox5.51Medium
Tigers5.33High
Dodgers5.34Medium
Phillies5.25High
Yankees5.07Medium
Giants5.019Low
Reds4.56Medium
Angels4.423High
Rays4.410Medium
Mariners4.420Low
Blue Jays4.212High
Mets4.118Medium
Royals3.911High
Brewers3.815Low
Diamondbacks3.817Low
Athletics3.78Low
White Sox3.522Medium
Rangers3.424Low
Orioles3.414Low
Padres3.416Medium
Guardians2.821Low

My primary team stack targets

Twins vs. RHP Bido (6.12 FIP, 2.1 HR/9). Key pieces: Ryan Jeffers, Ty France, Royce Lewis, Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton

Tigers vs. RHP Smith (3.67 FIP vs. 2.68 ERA). Key pieces: Gleyber Torres, Riley Greene, Parker Meadows, Kerry Carpenter, Spencer Torkelson

Royals vs. RHP Pallante (4.73 FIP, 15.9 K%). Key pieces: Salvador Perez, Jonathan India, Bobby Witt, Maikel Garcia, Vinnie Pasquantino

Angels vs. RHP Bello (5.05 FIP, 1.63 WHIP). Key pieces: Nolan Schanuel, Luis Rengifo, Jorge Soler, Taylor Ward, Mike Trout

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.

Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Pohle
Ryan Pohle
Ryan Pohle is a DFS Product Specialist at RotoWire and has written for the site since 2020.
