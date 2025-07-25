Top MLB Player Prop Bets for Friday, July 25

Top MLB Player Prop Bets to Watch for July 25: Expert Picks & Insights

After a limited schedule Thursday, baseball bounces back with all 30 teams in action Friday. There will be no shortage of intriguing matchups, including the Tigers hosting the Blue Jays in a battle of AL division leaders. Let's dig into the player prop side of things and highlight three wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 55-33 (+9.88 units)

Best MLB Player Prop Bets July 25

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees Betting Picks

Bryce Harper over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-150) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Kyle Schwarber over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-135) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Will Warren will start for the Yankees in this matchup. In his last outing, he gave up five runs over 3.2 innings against the Braves. In his last four starts, he has allowed 15 runs over 18.2 innings. A big problem for him this season is his 1.44 WHIP. He had similar issues at Triple-A last season, posting a 1.40 WHIP over 109.2 innings. Lefties tend to thrive against Warren, recording a .383 wOBA and a .498 slugging percentage against him for his career.

The first lefty we will target against Warren is Harper. He enters this matchup on a hot streak, hitting 16-for-40 (.400) with a .467 OBP, five home runs, nine doubles, eight RBI and 13 runs scored over his last 10 games. Harper also has a .915 OPS against right-handed pitchers. In what could be a high scoring game for the Phillies, Harper has a favorable opportunity to finish with at least two combined hits, runs and RBI.

The next lefty on the Phillies to focus on is Schwarber. Across his last 21 games, he is 21-for-80 (.263) with a .379 OBP, 10 home runs, 23 RBI and 15 runs scored. He already has 34 home runs this season after hitting 38 all of last season. With his 78 RBI and 72 runs scored, he is also on pace to surpass 100 runs scored and 100 RBI for the third straight season. Like Harper, Schwarber has the potential to finish this game with a juicy stat line.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Picks

Dean Kremer over 5.5 strikeouts (-118) at FanDuel Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Kremer comes into this matchup pitching well, having allowed one or no runs in five of his last six starts. Over his last five starts, he has recorded at least six strikeouts four times. In two of those games, he finished with seven strikeouts.

Kremer has a great matchup here against the Rockies, who have struck out the second-most times in baseball. Something that has helped Kremer rack up strikeouts lately is that he has logged seven innings in three of his last four starts. The Rockies only have a .606 OPS on the road, so Kremer could also pitch deep into this game. Felix Bautista (shoulder) is on the 15-day IL and Gregory Soto, Seranthony Dominguez and Yennier Cano have all pitched in two of the last three games, so the Orioles might have limited bullpen options that would further entice them to push Kremer to pitch deep into game.

MLB Player Prop Picks Recap