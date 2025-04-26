Vinnie Pasquantino News: Goes yard in Saturday's win

Pasquantino went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Astros.

Pasquantino took Framber Valdez deep in the fifth inning for what ended up being the last run of the game. This was Pasquantino's third straight game with a hit -- he's 3-for-10 with two RBI and three runs scored in that span. The first baseman is still working out of the early doldrums, batting .188 with a .586 OPS, three homers, 16 RBI, eight runs scored, three doubles and a triple over 27 contests. He continues to hold down a near-everyday role, splitting his time between first base and designated hitter depending on where Salvador Perez is playing.