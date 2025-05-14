Fantasy Baseball
Wade Meckler headshot

Wade Meckler Injury: Missing in action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Meckler has not played for Triple-A Sacramento since March 29.

He was placed on the 7-day injured list March 30, and then there was an erroneous transaction note on his MiLB page saying he was activated April 3, but he's still tending to the undisclosed injury six weeks after suffering it. Meckler went 3-for-6 with two walks, two steals and zero strikeouts in two games before getting hurt.

