Wade Meckler News: Makes return to spring lineup

Meckler (concussion/neck) will start in left field and bat ninth in Monday's Cactus League game against the White Sox.

Meckler will pick up his first start since March 9, when he exited in the first inning of a game against the Cubs after suffering a neck strain and a concussion while attempting to make a diving catch in the outfield. The 24-year-old was seemingly cleared a few days ago, as he was used off the bench as an outfielder in three straight games Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Meckler remains in the mix for a spot on San Francisco's Opening Day roster as a reserve outfielder.