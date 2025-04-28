Wade Miley Injury: Dealing with groin injury
Reds manager Terry Francona said Monday that it was a groin injury that forced Miley (elbow) from his rehab start Sunday at High-A Dayton, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.
Francona added that Miley could be back on the mound this week, so it seems the setback is a minor one. Miley is on a minor-league contract with Cincinnati as he works his way back from a hybrid UCL repair on his left elbow.
