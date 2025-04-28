Wade Miley Injury: Exits rehab start with injury

Miley (elbow) departed his second rehab start with High-A Dayton in the first inning with an undisclosed injury, WDTN.com reports.

Miley was facing his third batter of the game when he called for the trainer after throwing a pitch before eventually walking off the mound. The 38-year-old is coming back from a hybrid UCL repair on his left elbow, although it's unclear whether this is a setback with his elbow or something else. The Reds should offer an update on Miley soon.