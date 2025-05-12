Wade Miley Injury: Resumes rehab assignment

Miley (elbow) allowed three runs on three hits and struck out six over 2.2 innings in a rehab start at High-A Dayton on Saturday.

Miley resumed his rehab assignment after experiencing groin discomfort during an outing at the same affiliate April 27. The more substantive injury, however, is the Tommy John left elbow surgery. Miley's thrown just 5.2 innings while on rehab and is expected to make a few more appearances before he's ready to be activated.