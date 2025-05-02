Fantasy Baseball
Walker Buehler Injury: Placed on IL due to shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2025 at 2:20pm

The Red Sox placed Buehler on the 15-day injured list Friday due to right shoulder inflammation, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Buehler was working through a shoulder issue following his start against the Guardians this past Saturday, and the injury appears severe enough for him to warrant a move to the injured list. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that he expects Buehler's stint on the IL to be minimal, which would have the 30-year-old right-hander slated to make his return as soon as May 17 during a weekend series against Atlanta. Brayan Bello will take the mound for Boston on Friday and Hunter Dobbins is in line to be called up from Triple-Worcester ahead of his start Saturday.

