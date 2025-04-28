Fantasy Baseball
Walter Pennington News: Headed to Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

The Orioles claimed Pennington off waivers Monday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Pennington hasn't pitched this season, but he was working on his mechanics with Triple-A Round Rock before the Rangers designated him for assignment this past Wednesday, per Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun. Pennington will report to Triple-A Norfolk and could be called up to the majors should Baltimore need to bolster its bullpen depth with a southpaw.

