Walter Pennington News: Headed to Baltimore

The Orioles claimed Pennington off waivers Monday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Pennington hasn't pitched this season, but he was working on his mechanics with Triple-A Round Rock before the Rangers designated him for assignment this past Wednesday, per Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun. Pennington will report to Triple-A Norfolk and could be called up to the majors should Baltimore need to bolster its bullpen depth with a southpaw.