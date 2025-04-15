Weston Wilson Injury: Moving rehab to Triple-A

Wilson (oblique) will continue his rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

Wilson, who has yet to make his season debut with Philadelphia after suffering a left oblique strain in spring training, appeared in four games with Single-A Clearwater last week, going 1-for-10 with four walks, a stolen base and four runs. Per MLB.com, Wilson is scheduled to play nine innings at second base Tuesday, and he could get some exposure to the corner outfield later on in the week while he's with Lehigh Valley. Once activated from the 10-day injured list, Wilson will likely fill a utility role for the big club.